ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

A Jersey Guy: Georgia on my mind (again)

INGLEWOOD, CA.--They started to roll into town on Thursday night, coming from all sections of the state, the Southeast and well beyond. They envelope the place with their numbers, their enthusiasm--How bout them Dawgs?" That is what Georgia fans do to a football weekend, whether it's Athens, Ga. South Bend,...
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022

As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy