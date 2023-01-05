ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset police seek help in search for missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who was last seen on New Year’s Day, according to Police Chief William Quigley.

Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on January 1. Police are turning to the public for help in locating her whereabouts.

Walshe stands 5′2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

If anyone has seen Walshe or has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

