WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday. The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, expect a wintery mix, which will switch to a cold rain, as highs warm to the lower 40s. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Monday, as a...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. We filed an open records request to see how E-911 dispatch has done since. From...
Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing in Kentucky
The cookie cargo has arrived! The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road are back to selling their famous snacks.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WTVQ
KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WKYT 27
UK to retire Mike Pratt’s jersey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Pratt, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a University of Kentucky basketball player and served 21 seasons as an analyst on UK radio broadcasts, will have a jersey retired in his honor, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Monday. “It is with deep...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center in need of sandwiches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Catholic Action Center is in desperate need of sandwiches to continue serving those who need food. Since December, The Catholic Action Center has gone through more than 4,000 sandwiches being served to guests, daily walk-ups, and those housed in hotels during the last winter weather plan activation.
WKYT 27
Lexington man working to preserve Victorian-era home after wall collapse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick wall began to collapse. Now, the homeowner is fighting to save a slice of history. For more than 20 years, Art Mize has called an 1890′s victorian era house along...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
wbontv.com
Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area
Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department shares importance of health and safety on the job
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and firefighters here in Lexington are already working on improving their health and safety at all times. The Lexington Fire Department prides themselves on safety training. Major Derek Roberts has been in firefighter for nearly 18 years. Throughout those 18...
WKYT 27
Chris Singleton shares his story of resilience in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Singleton is a public speaker and author who lost his mother in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. He travels around the country sharing his story with companies, sports teams and children alike. “One of the things my mom taught me was just to be...
WKYT 27
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
