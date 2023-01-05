ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday. The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, expect a wintery mix, which will switch to a cold rain, as highs warm to the lower 40s. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Monday, as a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. We filed an open records request to see how E-911 dispatch has done since. From...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
UK to retire Mike Pratt’s jersey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Pratt, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a University of Kentucky basketball player and served 21 seasons as an analyst on UK radio broadcasts, will have a jersey retired in his honor, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Monday. “It is with deep...
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center in need of sandwiches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Catholic Action Center is in desperate need of sandwiches to continue serving those who need food. Since December, The Catholic Action Center has gone through more than 4,000 sandwiches being served to guests, daily walk-ups, and those housed in hotels during the last winter weather plan activation.
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area

Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
Lexington Fire Department shares importance of health and safety on the job

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and firefighters here in Lexington are already working on improving their health and safety at all times. The Lexington Fire Department prides themselves on safety training. Major Derek Roberts has been in firefighter for nearly 18 years. Throughout those 18...
Chris Singleton shares his story of resilience in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Singleton is a public speaker and author who lost his mother in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. He travels around the country sharing his story with companies, sports teams and children alike. “One of the things my mom taught me was just to be...
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
