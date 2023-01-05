ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man Arrested After Attacking Women In Chinatown-International District

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1S0j_0k4i3H5300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPyJQ_0k4i3H5300

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday after he attacked a woman on her way to work.

At 6:20 AM, the woman was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man on the street repeatedly called out to her.

She told the man to leave her alone and then heard him running up behind her.

The man tried to strike the woman in the face, but she dodged his attack and ran.

The woman called 911 and officers later found the man sleeping in Hing Hay Park. They arrested the man and booked him into the King County Jail for assault and a warrant, for misdemeanor assault.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after he was allegedly seen loading blanket with woman’s body into car in Washington

SEATTLE — A man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen loading a blanket with a woman’s body into a car in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Sunday just after 4:40 p.m., officers were called out to the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest. A neighbor reportedly called about seeing a man loading a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket into the back of an SUV and proceed to drive away.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Police investigate after Capitol Hill bar window shot in more nightlife gun violence at the base of Pike/Pine

Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

K9 and WSP Aviation Capture

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After Threats to Shoot Apartment Staff

Police arrested a man after he demanded money and threatened to shoot a staff member working in an apartment building in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South in Downtown Friday morning. At approximately 08:00 a.m., officers arrived and called out the suspect from the lobby and placed him in...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more

A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
LACEY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park

Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood

A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy