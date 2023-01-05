Man Arrested After Attacking Women In Chinatown-International District

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday after he attacked a woman on her way to work.

At 6:20 AM, the woman was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man on the street repeatedly called out to her.

She told the man to leave her alone and then heard him running up behind her.

The man tried to strike the woman in the face, but she dodged his attack and ran.

The woman called 911 and officers later found the man sleeping in Hing Hay Park. They arrested the man and booked him into the King County Jail for assault and a warrant, for misdemeanor assault.