Who’s Moving Where In Wealth Management? – Nomura
The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. US-based Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management announced this week that Meno Stroemer has joined the firm as head of emerging market corporate bond portfolio management. Meno, who has more than 30 years' experience of working in emerging...
BlackRock Names New APAC Wealth Chief
James Raby has over 15 years’ experience at BlackRock across strategy, corporate development, finance and internal audit. This week, investment manager Black Rock appointed James Raby as APAC head of wealth to channel his knowledge and expertise into serving clients. Raby, who most recently served as APAC chief financial...
UK’s Non-Dom Population Slides, Hitting Revenues
Those wishing for the end of the UK non-dom regime now need to face data showing that the decline of non-doms has also hit tax revenues, and those flows may head to countries such as Italy and Ireland. The number of new non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK plunged by 40...
From The Editor’s Chair: Mergers, New Regulations And Effective Impact
In another addition to our menu, the editor looks at the most recent news and flags what's in the works for coverage this week. The New Year started off pretty much as 2022 ended – with economists wondering how much further interest rate rises would go up and what the likely effect of a re-opened China economy would be. In our coverage last week, we published a raft of investment commentaries from firms such as UBS, Janus Henderson, DBS and Carmingnac, among others. In all the time that I’ve been editing this site (since March 2008), wealth managers never lose the desire to make predictions, even if they are hedged with the usual health warnings!
