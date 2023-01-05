Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A blood drive is coming up next week, and there are lots of open slots for people to donate. The winter Broadcasters for Blood drive will be taking place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The American Red Cross says there are nearly 190...
cbs19news
UVA students join Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad
LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some University of Virginia students are giving their time, both academically and voluntarily. The Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad has 34 new volunteers joining the department this year, many of whom are UVA students. Having these new recruits almost doubles the rescue squad's night...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
cbs19news
New information, identities released in Belmont shooting Snook calls 'extra concerning'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said that anytime there's a shooting, it’s concerning to the city government. But the new details released on Monday about the Belmont neighborhood shooting made this particular incident extra worrisome to him. "That we've got somebody from Maryland being arrested...
cbs19news
UVA Pediatrics patient named National Champion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “This is iconic,” said Erin Chandler, the assistant director of development for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. A UVA pediatrics patient has been recognized as a Children’s Miracle Network National Champion. This is the first time any child has been...
cbs19news
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
cbs19news
Greene County students earn top prizes at DECA
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –DECA is a career and technical student organization that helps marketing students prepare for careers in marketing, management, hospitality and finance. And Greene County Technical School students earned top prizes at this year's district competition. That is all thanks to their teacher, Daphine Tynes,...
cbs19news
Two facing charges for Sunday shooting on Monticello Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maryland has been arrested for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto was arrested at the scene and charged with felony shooting from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Deputies ID man killed in head-on wreck on Route 301 in Hanover
Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.
cbs19news
UVA Alumni appears on 'Shark Tank'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show ‘Shark Tank’. And, one University of Virginia alumni did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks.
Former James Madison University football player identified as driver killed in Route 301 crash
The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead in Route 301 crash in Hanover
On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 7:02 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to Hanover Courthouse Road on Route 301, just north of Stumpy Road for a crash.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
cbs19news
Play for Preemies basketball game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At Western Albemarle high school winning a basketball game wasn’t the main goal on Saturday. “This is the 6th annual play for preemies showcase it is girls’ basketball games all day long that raise money for the hospital NICU at both the University of Virginia and Roanoke,” Kris Wright, Girls Basketball Coach at Western Albemarle.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
cbs19news
John Blake to become FUMA Athletic Director
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Former STAB football coach John Blake has announced he will become the next athletic director at Fork Union Military Academy. Blake brings in over 25 years of experience at STAB, most recently as the Director of Alumni Engagement. Blake has no shortage of experience in athletics...
