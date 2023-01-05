ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A blood drive is coming up next week, and there are lots of open slots for people to donate. The winter Broadcasters for Blood drive will be taking place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The American Red Cross says there are nearly 190...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA students join Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some University of Virginia students are giving their time, both academically and voluntarily. The Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad has 34 new volunteers joining the department this year, many of whom are UVA students. Having these new recruits almost doubles the rescue squad's night...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

UVA Pediatrics patient named National Champion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “This is iconic,” said Erin Chandler, the assistant director of development for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. A UVA pediatrics patient has been recognized as a Children’s Miracle Network National Champion. This is the first time any child has been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Third body found in Rockfish River identified

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County students earn top prizes at DECA

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –DECA is a career and technical student organization that helps marketing students prepare for careers in marketing, management, hospitality and finance. And Greene County Technical School students earned top prizes at this year's district competition. That is all thanks to their teacher, Daphine Tynes,...
cbs19news

Two facing charges for Sunday shooting on Monticello Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maryland has been arrested for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto was arrested at the scene and charged with felony shooting from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Alumni appears on 'Shark Tank'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show ‘Shark Tank’. And, one University of Virginia alumni did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Play for Preemies basketball game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At Western Albemarle high school winning a basketball game wasn’t the main goal on Saturday. “This is the 6th annual play for preemies showcase it is girls’ basketball games all day long that raise money for the hospital NICU at both the University of Virginia and Roanoke,” Kris Wright, Girls Basketball Coach at Western Albemarle.
CROZET, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

John Blake to become FUMA Athletic Director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Former STAB football coach John Blake has announced he will become the next athletic director at Fork Union Military Academy. Blake brings in over 25 years of experience at STAB, most recently as the Director of Alumni Engagement. Blake has no shortage of experience in athletics...
FORK UNION, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy