ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjt7R_0k4i1RjV00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.

NiceRX.com ranked Arkansas as 44 out of the 50 states for life expectancy at birth in a recent study. The study used numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed Arkansas as having a life expectancy at birth of 73.8 years using 2020 government data.

U-Haul has Arkansas 43rd in growth rankings, other movers mark state higher

Life expectancy has fallen recently due to the impact of COVID-19, the study’s authors said.

Hawaii was first on the list, with an expectancy of 80.7 years, the only state over 80. Hawaii’s life expectancy had been 82.3 years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Mississippi was the lowest, with a life expectancy of 71.9 years.

The study found that the average United States life expectancy is 79.11 years. Breaking it down by gender, female life expectancy is 81.65 years, five years higher than the average man’s life expectancy of 76.61 years.

UAMS study shows one in four adults experiencing loss due to COVID-19

Arkansas’s average emergency room wait time is 127 minutes, placing Arkansas as 41 of the 50 states using 2020 to 2021 data was an additional finding. North Dakota had the shortest wait time at 104 minutes, and Maryland had the longest at 228 minutes.

Delaware, second behind Maryland at 195 minutes, was first in the percentage of emergency room patients who got fed up and left before seeing a doctor, according to the authors.

COVID-19 was also an impact here, as states which a higher rate of coronavirus infections had long lines at the emergency room, the authors state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

What Arkansas lawmakers are saying about their priorities for 2023

40/29 News talked to lawmakers from across the area to hear about their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Sen. Bart Hester (R - Cave Springs) Bart Hester is the incoming senate president. He said his priorities include higher teacher pay, early reading, a large new state prison, and cutting income taxes. Read more here.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy