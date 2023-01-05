Read full article on original website
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Expect delays when traveling this roadway near Tanger Outlets in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will begin roadside work this week along an outdated roadway near the Tanger Outlets, southeast of Grand Rapids. What does that mean for motorists? You can expect some traffic delays this month if you’re traveling along 84th Street. Starting Tuesday morning, Jan. 10,...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works
With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
WZZM 13
Inventory not a problem at this year’s Camper, Travel and RV Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show runs January 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. There will be a dozen dealers on hand, offering more than 200 lines. Among them, Veurink’s RV Center on South Division in Grand Rapids. Matt Veurink joined...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 6-8, 2023
We get to ease into our first weekend of 2023. There are only a few events on the schedule this weekend. The biggest one is the World of Winter Festival that kicks off this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids and runs through March 5th... Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023...
Rates nearly double at Grand Rapids-owned downtown ramps for day parking
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has nearly doubled the cost of day parking at its eight city-owned ramps throughout downtown. The changes, which went into effect Jan. 1, increased the half-hour rates for day parking from $1.25 to $2 at most parking ramps and from $1 to $2 at a few others. All city-owned parking ramps also now have a maximum daily rate of $24.
$5M 1929 Casa Del Lago is Everything Michigan Lake Life Should Be
They don't call it Casa Del Lago, Castle on the Water, for nothing. This vintage estate in Spring Lake, Michigan combines historic style and modern class to create a lakeside oasis you only dream about. Currently for sale for $4,995,900, this incredible property has over 400′ of prime Spring Lake...
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend
Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
Does Grand Rapids Have The Oldest Sewer System In America?
I was talking to my neighbor Brett the other day about all the water backing up near a Grand Rapids city storm drain down the road. After taking a closer look the culprit was a bunch of leaves and sticks that needed to be cleared out. As our conversation was...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
Why is Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend?
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and “Dinner: Impossible” will be in Grand Rapids this weekend! Where can you see Irvine and his hulking biceps?. While he's visited GR previously for his Food Network TV shows, this time Chef Irvine has something different on his agenda...
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
