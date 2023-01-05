ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 WFGR

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works

With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend

Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy