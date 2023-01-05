ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Washington Examiner

Maryland man arrested on charges of killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in 2021. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, of Suitland, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Page, 51, of Capitol Heights. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Jan. 6 and is facing extradition to Maryland, per police.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach police, officers were called to Tucker Street just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers discovered 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Halifax Medical Center,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman...
PORT ORANGE, FL

