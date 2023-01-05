Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a shooting and attempting to elude from the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating two separate incidents from the weekend involving a shooting and an attempt to elude, according to police. Authorities said at at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 50 block of N. Sage Avenue in reference to a victims house being struck by gunfire.
Investigation continues into deadly shooting at Foley home
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Investigators were called to a home on Greenway Drive in Foley Saturday night. A family member inside was reaching out for help, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “Someone in the home called a third party. That third party is actually who called the sheriffs office,” said Lt. Andre Reid. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunman fires shots into Mobile jewelry store during attempted burglary caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Karat Patch in Mobile got an unlikely visitor early Monday morning. In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect look around the building before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the door. He tries to bash his way in before firing...
Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
Mobile police looking for information on seven unsolved homicides for 2022
2022 had fewer murders in Mobile. Mobile Police worked 41 criminal homicides compared to 51 in 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
Family member shoots man after he shoots wife in Foley: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man and his wife were shot and killed Saturday night. According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Greenway Drive for a domestic incident. The caller said Scott Blackwell was acting strange and was armed with […]
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
