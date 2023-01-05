Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, 60, of Brownwood
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Allen officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation...
koxe.com
Beverly Fain, 71, of Brownwood
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022. Beverly was born on May 19, 1951, in Frankfort, Kentucky to Gilmore Wise and...
koxe.com
Marjorie Cooper, 97
Billie Marjorie Lollar Cooper, age 97, passed away on Christmas Eve of 2022 in Bangs, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel. Marjorie was born on March 25, 1925 in Pine Forest Community in Hopkins County, Texas....
koxe.com
BHS Recognizes December Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their December 2022 Teacher of the Month. American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Renee Fraze was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. Ms. Fraze is pictured along with community sponsor representatives and...
koxe.com
Dave Fair, 76, of Brownwood
Dave Fair, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be no services held at this time, but a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Forage Seminar in Cross Plains on January 24
Forage Seminar will be held on January 24, 2023, in Cross Plains. This annual event has become one of the premier educational programs concerning forage production and hay in our region. The seminar will take place at the First Baptist Church 301 N Main in Cross Plains. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. 5 CEU will be offered by the Texas Department of Agriculture to licensed pesticide applicators. Topics will include:
koxe.com
Teresa Arreola, 73, of Comanche
Teresa Arreola, 73, of Comanche, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Simona (Castillo) Arreola. She was a homemaker. Teresa was the most loving mother and grandmother. Her passion was her family and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed every second she spent with her grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be missed dearly.
koxe.com
UTV Accident in Brown County Injures Juvenile
On Friday, January 06, 2023, at approximately 8:35 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a UTV accident with an unresponsive juvenile trapped under the UTV. Two juveniles were ejected during the rollover. The accident occurred on private property near the 19000 block of Hwy 279.
koxe.com
Common Grounds Coffeehouse Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.
koxe.com
Truck Overturns in Early
EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
Comments / 0