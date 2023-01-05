Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Unsafe Ice Conditions In Southeast Iowa Lakes/Ponds
Anglers in Southeast Iowa hoping to do some ice fishing are recommended to hold off for more colder days before hitting the ice. With a majority of area lakes and ponds considered to have unsafe ice conditions, no fishing reports were available for the last week. In Washington County, ice...
kciiradio.com
Five Area Schools Take the Mat at Highland Saturday
The Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland High School Saturday will showcase some of the best wrestling that southeast Iowa has to offer, including five area teams. Washington, Mid-Prairie, WACO, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union and the home Huskies will all be on the mat today in Riverside. The Demons come into the day...
