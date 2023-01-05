Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
whdh.com
Investigators return to home in Cohasset amid search for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen returning to the home of missing Cohasset woman on Sunday hours before her husband was arrested in connection with her disappearance. As the search for mother of three Ana Walshe, 39, stretched on for another day, authorities could be seen returning to...
whdh.com
Police investigating Brockton shooting that left 2 men wounded
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Monday that left two Fall River men hospitalized, officials said. Police said the shooting took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets and that the 26-year-old and 20-year-old victims drove to a gas station on North Main Street.
whdh.com
Investigators combing through trash at Peabody transfer station in search for missing Cohasset mother
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen digging through trash at a transfer station in Peabody on Monday night in an effort that sources say is related to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. The search was launched after Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, told police...
whdh.com
Boston police: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Police Department has announced that a 15-year-old who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston has been found safe. Anyone with information was urged to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Investigators continue searching for clues into the disappearance of Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police continue to search for clues into the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three who was last seen shortly after midnight on New Years Day. Investigators could be seen sorting through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday night to find any sign of 39-year-old Ana Walshe.
whdh.com
Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
whdh.com
Husband of missing Cohasset woman charged with misleading police investigation
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been taken into custody on a charge of misleading a police investigation, according to Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was charged as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
whdh.com
Adult, teen arrested after woman stabbed with scissors during road rage case in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a teenager, were arrested after a woman was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a case of road rage in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of an assault.
whdh.com
Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
whdh.com
Husband of missing Cohasset woman held on $500K bail, prosecutors say blood, bloody knife found in home
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation is being held on $500,000 bail. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested Sunday as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his...
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
whdh.com
Prosecutors: Husband of missing Cohasset woman bought cleaning supplies at Rockland Home Depot
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail, after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home and purchases he recently made at a Home Depot in Rockland.
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
bpdnews.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
whdh.com
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed in the head and arm with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll says she was...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
whdh.com
Husband of missing Cohasset woman was awaiting sentencing on house arrest
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The charge Brian Walshe is facing in connection with his wife’s disappearance is not his first run-in with the law, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. In 2018, he pleaded guilty in a wire fraud case after selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
