2 injured in Wichita shooting on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in north Wichita on Thursday.

Police say the shooting was about a block away, at N Piatt Ave and E 22nd St N. Calls started coming in around 12:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in his 40s in critical condition in a home. He was rushed to a hospital.

“While on scene, another male arrived at a different area hospital in serious condition from a gunshot wound believed to be connected to this,” Officer Trevor Macy, Wichita Police Department spokesperson, said.

The Wichita Police Department investigates a shooting near 21st and Piatt on Jan. 5, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Several homes on Piatt have damage from the shooting.

“We have detectives on scene as well as our crime scene investigators processing evidence right now and kind of putting together the pieces of this case,” Macy said. “We have several people that we’re talking to in the investigation right now, several people of interest.”

He said investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the shooting, but it will take time.

“Our crime lab just got here, so they’re going to go through and start documenting everything with photos, fingerprints, and whatnot, so we’re going to take our time and do a thorough investigation,” Macy said.

