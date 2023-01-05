The Washington City Council met Tuesday and included a workshop session for the discussion and first reading of an ordinance amending the public sale of food and beverages from mobile food vendors in city limits. There was discussion about some of the changes to the document. Washington Mayor Rosien states, “There are a couple of things at play here, one would be so there are things that require more conversation than just right now, and there is time to do that. There’s time to get input, I think, from other food vendors for any concerns or questions that they have. I think that it would be fine to distribute the proposed stuff to anyone that it would impact. Even though there are a lot of changes, I think the main point was to consolidate what happens on public ground and private ground and have it all be the same for anything in the city limits.” Among the topics that will have continued discussion and possibly be changed on the document are the date ranges for being able to sell fresh produce, music being allowed to come from the trucks, and proximity to brick and mortar restaurants. Given the development of new businesses in lots that were previously utilized by food truck vendors. No action was taken on the first reading of the amendment, discussion will continue on the topic at the next city council meeting.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO