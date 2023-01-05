Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kciiradio.com
Kathleen M. “Katie” McClurg Allison
Funeral services for 88-year-old Kathleen M. “Katie” McClurg Allison of Washington will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, January 14, at the Brighton First Church of God. Burial will be in Prairie Center Cemetery in Packwood, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. immediately before the service on January 14th. Memorials for the Washington Public Library may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Brighton, Crawfordsville Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through the organization’s Municipal Grant program. Brighton and Crawfordsville were two of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefitting from the funds. Brighton received $9,118.87, while Crawfordsville was awarded $5,526.58. Since 2006, WCRF has...
kciiradio.com
Washington Battles Burlington Notre Dame on KCII
The Washington Demons are on the road for the first time in the new year as they visit Burlington Notre Dame in a basketball doubleheader tonight that you can hear on KCII. In the girls’ game, Washington will try to make it back-to-back wins to tip off January. The Demons are 6-3 thanks in part to senior forward Alex Murphy, who is almost averaging a double-double with better than 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger have been instant-impact additions and are combining to score 19 points a game. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports that his team is still searching for a signature victory.
kciiradio.com
The Cost-Saving Use of Public Libraries for Washington County
The Washington County, Public Library Association, visited the Washington County Board of Supervisors Tuesday for a presentation on the county’s three libraries’ progress over the last year. Part of that discussion was just how much residents of Washington County saved by utilizing the library’s resources. Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried states, “We feel like we are great stewards of public funding; you know we offer so much to our residents that add to not only quality of life, but some basic life services.” Residents of Washington County checked out 109,472 physical items from county libraries in 2022, saving an estimated $1.3 million by borrowing instead of buying the items. Residents also have access to free Wi-Fi and computers, which assist with saving money. The Kalona Public Library became a fine-free institution, and that ensures that everyone can utilize library services regardless of financial circumstances.
kciiradio.com
Winter Formal Dance For Exceptional People With Special Needs
There is going to be a winter formal dance for exceptional people with special needs. The dance is on Friday at the KC Hall, 606 West 3rd st in Washington, from 5:30 to 9 PM. KCII spoke with one of the organizers of the dance, Dawn Garcia, about why they decided to host this event. Garcia states, “We were just trying to brainstorm what to do for fun with people with special needs, and they love to dance, and so we thought we would just put on a dance for them. We did make it a theme of winter formal since its winter.” This event is free to attend and includes dinner, drinks, and dessert. The organizers are looking for volunteers to help with this event; if you would like to volunteer, you can call or text Dawn Garcia at 402-419-4923.
kciiradio.com
Washington Third, Columbus & Highland Get Winners at Dan Curtis Wrestling Invite
Many of the area’s top high school wrestlers descended on Riverside this weekend for the Gary Curtis Invitational, and Saturday was a particularly good day for the Washington Demons. All but one of Washington’s nine wrestlers who participated walked away with a medal. Leading the way for the...
kciiradio.com
kciiradio.com
Demons Double Up Wins vs Fairfield in First Hoops of New Year
The Washington Demons came out of the gates strong in 2023 by picking up a pair of conference basketball wins Friday night against Fairfield. The Washington girls were up single digits most of the first half, but the Demons dominated the second half and outscored the Trojans 34-13 to pull away and win 62-33. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports he saw a complete team effort down the stretch, especially on defense.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Discusses Mobile Food Vendor Guidelines
The Washington City Council met Tuesday and included a workshop session for the discussion and first reading of an ordinance amending the public sale of food and beverages from mobile food vendors in city limits. There was discussion about some of the changes to the document. Washington Mayor Rosien states, “There are a couple of things at play here, one would be so there are things that require more conversation than just right now, and there is time to do that. There’s time to get input, I think, from other food vendors for any concerns or questions that they have. I think that it would be fine to distribute the proposed stuff to anyone that it would impact. Even though there are a lot of changes, I think the main point was to consolidate what happens on public ground and private ground and have it all be the same for anything in the city limits.” Among the topics that will have continued discussion and possibly be changed on the document are the date ranges for being able to sell fresh produce, music being allowed to come from the trucks, and proximity to brick and mortar restaurants. Given the development of new businesses in lots that were previously utilized by food truck vendors. No action was taken on the first reading of the amendment, discussion will continue on the topic at the next city council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Unsafe Ice Conditions In Southeast Iowa Lakes/Ponds
Anglers in Southeast Iowa hoping to do some ice fishing are recommended to hold off for more colder days before hitting the ice. With a majority of area lakes and ponds considered to have unsafe ice conditions, no fishing reports were available for the last week. In Washington County, ice...
kciiradio.com
Record-Breaking Year For Wapello Fire And Rescue
Wapello Fire and Rescue released their response summary for 2022 last week. Responding to 440 calls for service in the calendar year, they surpassed the previous record of 398 calls. According to the summary, 354 of the total calls were for emergency management services. The other 86 calls were for...
kciiradio.com
Truck Drivers Pay Tribute To West
When longtime truck driver Larry “Pokey” West passed away on December 28, area truck drivers wanted to do something to honor the 81-year-old from West Chester. In a fitting tribute, a convoy of nearly 40 trucks traveled from Washington to West Chester on New Year’s Day, following West’s visitation service. The procession passed by West’s home, as well as the West Chester Heritage Building, where he graduated high school in 1960.
kciiradio.com
The 2023 Dry Manure Applicator Certification Workshop Announced
The Washington County Extension and Outreach is holding a dry manure applicator certification workshop on Feb 14th and 1 pm. Register for this workshop by February 7th. This workshop, offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, meets manure applicator certification requirements for both confinement sites and commercial manure applicators. They will focus on dry/solid manure issues such as stockpiling and handling. This workshop is free to attend and open to all. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins are allowed. Applicators will be required to submit certification forms and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to meet manure applicator certification. Find a link to register for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Five Area Schools Take the Mat at Highland Saturday
The Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland High School Saturday will showcase some of the best wrestling that southeast Iowa has to offer, including five area teams. Washington, Mid-Prairie, WACO, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union and the home Huskies will all be on the mat today in Riverside. The Demons come into the day...
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Archers to Shoot at Solon
For the first time in nearly a month, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams will toe the line once again Saturday, this time in Solon for competition. The Hawks have been off since the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational December 10th. It was a big day in Cedar Rapids for Tommy Miller at the middle school level with individual championships in the bullseye and 3D contests. Elijah Statler also won gold, beating the field in the high school 3D shoot. Other top bullseye performances that day for the Hawks included finishes of 33rd in the high school boys division for Statler, Josee Mueller 38th for the high school girls, Lael Seale third for the middle school girls, Lara Brenneman third for the elementary girls and Beckett Miller 13th for the elementary boys. Other top 3D finishes that day included Josee Mueller 14th for high school girls, Lael Seale runner-up for the middle school girls, Lara Brenneman runner-up for the elementary girls and Beckett Miller runner-up for the elementary boys. The Hawks are joined today in Solon by Alburnett, Central DeWitt, North Scott, and the Spartans. Action continues all day Saturday at Solon High School.
kciiradio.com
Bears Beat Ravens Saturday
The Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team came up short in Kalona Saturday against Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division foe Danville 61-51. The Bears led throughout as the offenses controlled action in the first half. Danville was on top 20-14 after one and 40-30 at half. Out of the locker room it was the two team’s defenses that dictated things with Hillcrest winning the third frame 8-6, trailing by eight going to the fourth, but the Bears did enough down the stretch to keep the Ravens at arms length. Danville shot a lights out 61% from the floor in the win, helping to negate 10 made three point goals by the Ravens. The Bears also had 21 assists and just 10 turnovers.
kciiradio.com
Warriors Pounce on Pekin Hoops
The WACO Warriors rounded out their week by sweeping a conference basketball doubleheader against Pekin Friday night. That included the undefeated WACO boys moving to 10-0 by winning 68-36. Only up 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors exploded in the middle quarters to outscore 43-20 and pull away. Junior guard Hunter Hughes led the way with 22 points scored, including three made three-point shots. Senior Isaac Oswald also hit three triples and had 11 points and four assists, while classmate Cody Graber dominated the paint with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
kciiradio.com
WMU Hoops Walks Away with Weekend Wins
It was a productive weekend for Winfield-Mount Union Wolves basketball, capped by the WMU boys defeating Holy Trinity Catholic 71-55 Saturday afternoon. Winfield-Mount Union led by eight at the end of the first quarter and would stay in front by 12 going into the final quarter. While the Wolves never pulled away until the end of the game, a phenomenal offensive effort was led by junior Cam Buffngton. The star forward scored a whopping 33 points and helped WMU shoot almost 61 percent from the field. Buffington also had 10 rebounds and four assists, while classmate Abram Edwards added seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
kciiradio.com
Eagle Girls Edge HLV, Boys Get Big Night from Stout
The Keota Eagle boys’ basketball team kept their excellent season on schedule with a 62-41 victory over HLV Friday night. Keota couldn’t shake HLV until they exploded to outscore the Warriors 27-13 in the final period. While the whole offense came to life at the end of the game, the story most of the night was Eagle guard Sawyer Stout. The junior hit six three-point shots and scored a career-high 34 points. Stout was 14-of-26 from the field overall. Junior point guard Cole Kindred put up a solid line for Keota with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while sophomore forward Billie Kindred continued to display all-around talent with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals to help the Eagles improve to 10-2.
kciiradio.com
Superconference Split; Ravens and Wildcats Each Get One Friday
A pair of old rivals met Friday at Hillcrest Union in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Columbus Wildcats in a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball doubleheader. In a pair of games heard on AM and FM KCII, each school scored a victory. The boys contest saw the Ravens start the game red-hot on offense, en route to a 65-20 running clock win. Hillcrest started the game on a 20-8 run that lasted the entire first quarter and closed the opening half on a 20-5 run that spanned the entire second frame, leading 40-13 at the break. They would go on to win the second half 25-7, including a 13-1 fourth quarter. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingierch joined the broadcast to talk about the keys and standouts. “It was good to see Seth (Ours) penetrate, and it was good to see Grant (Bender) make good decisions as far as posting up and driving. It was a nice blend, and he’s so good (Bender) around the basket. That allowed him to have success early. The ball was moving, and that always helps. We did a better job taking care of the ball. Everyone played well and contributed but those two guys led the charge. We talked after the game about what they liked and the effort part is what was mentioned right away. It’s what you want to see, especially coming off of a tough loss.”
