FOX2now.com

Inimical Drive releases new album this Friday

It's heavy metal rock with a modern twist, and this week you can hear the St. Louis-based band, Inimical Drive. It's heavy metal rock with a modern twist, and this week you can hear the St. Louis-based band, Inimical Drive. Firefighters injured in north St. Louis City house …. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Change your filter in your furnace

You may have noticed a jump in your heat and power bills. You may have noticed a jump in your heat and power bills. B.A.S.I.C. Inc. offers culturally-competent, substance-use …. B.A.S.I.C. Inc., offers culturally-competent substance-use recovery help for people of all backgrounds. St. Louis County Inauguration happening Tuesday, …. St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply has Ann Sacks tile

ST. LOUIS – You can get the look you’ve always wanted – no more builder-grade tile. Stop by the Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply for your next bathroom or kitchen renovation. Kohler carries designer tile by Ann Sacks. This line of tile is truly unique and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Two Men And A Truck help with holiday decorations

If you still have your holiday decorations out and are procrastinating taking them down, we may have a simple solution. If you still have your holiday decorations out and are procrastinating taking them down, we may have a simple solution. B.A.S.I.C. Inc. offers culturally-competent, substance-use …. B.A.S.I.C. Inc., offers culturally-competent...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday

Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend. Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend. What You Are Doing About It? American Red Cross Blood...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

2 injured in early morning fire in south St. Louis

Two people were injured in an early morning fire on Watson Road in south St. Louis. 2 injured in early morning fire in south St. Louis. Two people were injured in an early morning fire on Watson Road in south St. Louis. Change your filter in your furnace. You may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting

Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis

A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis. A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Woman receives no financial help from Children’s …. A south St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Blair's Social Second: How do you cut costs on your energy bill?

Blair’s Social Second: How do you cut costs on your …. B.A.S.I.C. Inc. offers culturally-competent, substance-use …. B.A.S.I.C. Inc., offers culturally-competent substance-use recovery help for people of all backgrounds. Change your filter in your furnace. You may have noticed a jump in your heat and power bills. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal chimney repairs

ST. LOUIS – These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants that kind of fire inside your fireplace. From now until January 31, Approved Home Improvements are offering 50% off internal chimney repairs and the work must be done by January 31. Let owner and president James...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Lindenwood in year one of Division I basketball

For the Lindenwood Lions this season has been filled with firsts. It's all firsts as they participate in Division I athletics for the first time. Right now, it's the Lions basketball teams testing their skills against Division I schools. Here's Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans. Lindenwood in year one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects

There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects. There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Woman receives no financial help...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

New hearing requested over Missouri inmate’s death sentence

Attorneys for Missouri death row inmate Leonard Raheem Taylor are calling on the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office to request a hearing to review his death sentence. New hearing requested over Missouri inmate’s death …. Attorneys for Missouri death row inmate Leonard Raheem Taylor are calling on the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri

An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County. An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis

Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis. Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

