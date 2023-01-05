Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
FOX2now.com
Inimical Drive releases new album this Friday
It's heavy metal rock with a modern twist, and this week you can hear the St. Louis-based band, Inimical Drive.
FOX2now.com
Change your filter in your furnace
You may have noticed a jump in your heat and power bills.
FOX2now.com
Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply has Ann Sacks tile
ST. LOUIS – You can get the look you've always wanted – no more builder-grade tile. Stop by the Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply for your next bathroom or kitchen renovation. Kohler carries designer tile by Ann Sacks. This line of tile is truly unique and...
FOX2now.com
Two Men And A Truck help with holiday decorations
If you still have your holiday decorations out and are procrastinating taking them down, we may have a simple solution.
FOX2now.com
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday's ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she'd approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
FOX2now.com
2 injured in early morning fire in south St. Louis
Two people were injured in an early morning fire on Watson Road in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Keep black moms and babies healthy with help from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter
Project Cradle Care works to keep black moms and babies healthy with help from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter.
FOX2now.com
Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting
Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning.
FOX2now.com
What You Are Doing About It? American Red Cross Blood Drive, Stop. Collaborate. and Eat!, St. Louis is a Book Desert Drive
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
FOX2now.com
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.
FOX2now.com
Blair's Social Second: How do you cut costs on your energy bill?
Blair's Social Second: How do you cut costs on your energy bill?
FOX2now.com
Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal chimney repairs
ST. LOUIS – These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants that kind of fire inside your fireplace. From now until January 31, Approved Home Improvements are offering 50% off internal chimney repairs and the work must be done by January 31. Let owner and president James...
FOX2now.com
Lindenwood in year one of Division I basketball
For the Lindenwood Lions this season has been filled with firsts. It's all firsts as they participate in Division I athletics for the first time. Right now, it's the Lions basketball teams testing their skills against Division I schools. Here's Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans.
FOX2now.com
Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning.
FOX2now.com
New hearing requested over Missouri inmate’s death sentence
Attorneys for Missouri death row inmate Leonard Raheem Taylor are calling on the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office to request a hearing to review his death sentence.
FOX2now.com
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
FOX2now.com
Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis
Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning.
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year.
