Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine (BBBSMM) kicks off the New Year and National Mentoring Month in January with an effort to recruit adult volunteers in the community to serve as mentors to 100 children waiting to be matched. “Bettering yourself in the New Year is a fantastic goal,” said...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
