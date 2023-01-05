Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to VeteransLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 hospitalized after Irving Park apartment fire
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Irving Park Tuesday morning. The building, West Byron Place, is located on West Byron Street and North California Avenue. California Avenue was closed near Byron Street as of 7:15 a.m. Three people...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
Shots fired during SWAT standoff in Lawndale, Chicago police say
Shots were fired during a SWAT standoff on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot on a sidewalk on Chicago's South Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
fox32chicago.com
Males driving blue Hyundai suspected of stealing multiple cars in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police believe two people are responsible for stealing or vandalizing eight cars since last month in Englewood on the South Side. In each incident, someone parked their vehicle then discovered it missing or damaged on the same day or the next day, Chicago police said. The incidents...
2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI
The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CBS News
Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.
VIDEO: SUV throwing sparks strikes multiple parked vehicles in Chicago
CHICAGO - The driver of an SUV is in custody after slamming into multiple parked cars early Sunday in Cragin on the North Side. About 12:12 a.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue when it struck multiple parked cars, according to Chicago police.
2 armed robberies occur minutes apart on South Side, police say
The first incident occurred about at 73rd and Calumet when two gunmen left a white sedan and demanded a cellphone and passcode before fleeing, according to Chicago police said. A similar incident happened about 15 minutes later at 73rd and Prairie.
oakpark.com
Chicago man arrested for fatal hit-and-run accident
A 52-year-old Chicago resident, Jose D. Flores, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Oak Park that left a 53-year-old woman from Chicago dead. Tanya C. Vega, of the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue in Chicago, had been walking in the crosswalk...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
fox32chicago.com
City removes nooses hanging from tree after Gage Park renters refused to take them down
CHICAGO - Nooses found in a Chicago neighborhood are sparking outrage and fear. Now, an alderman is taking the issue into her own hands. A noose went up as part of Halloween decorations at a home in the 5800 block of South Artesian in the Gage Park neighborhood. Chicago Ald....
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
