A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by. According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.

HAZARD, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO