HPD: Intoxicated man was attempting to grab children
A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by. According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
wymt.com
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
thebig1063.com
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County
From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Perry County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting which left a man dead at Krypton this week. According to a statement from KSP, the preliminary investigation on Jan. 2, troopers were dispatched to Krypton along with deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. The statement said that, during the...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun At Moving Vehicle
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Buster William Grubb age 42 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Brown who investigated the complaint of a male suspect allegedly discharging a firearm three times on Highway 30 at Hal Rogers Parkway intersection at a targeted vehicle driven by a male subject the day before. Deputies were able to recover the shotgun at a residence allegedly used in the incident.
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery
A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
thelevisalazer.com
MANSLAUGHTER, STRANGULATION AND THREATENING DEPUTY AMONG MARTIN COUNTY INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
wklw.com
Magoffin Co Officials ask for Help Identifying Suspects
Magoffin Co Officials are asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Police responded to the scene, but the cars were gone. If you have any information about this case or notice any suspicious activity, you can call Magoffin Co Dispatch at 606-349-4403.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Wanton Endangerment After Allegedly Firing Gun At Car On Hal Roger Parkway Intersection
A Laurel County man was recently arrested by The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly firing a gun three times at a vehicle on Highway 30. The man, 42 year old Buster Willaim Grubb of East Bernstadt, was arrested in London by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown and K-9/shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department And London Police Departments Team Up To Launch New Task Force
Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown announced the formation of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force. The Task Force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police Department with funding from Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas). The unit will combine resources and personnel to focus efforts on the drug problem facing Laurel and surrounding counties. The unit will be based at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and supervised by Sheriff’s personnel. Chief Johnson said entering into this agreement with the Sheriff’s office is in keeping with his vision for inter-agency cooperation that he hopes becomes standard during his tenure.
