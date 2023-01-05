ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

HPD: Intoxicated man was attempting to grab children

A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by. According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.
HAZARD, KY
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County

From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun At Moving Vehicle

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Buster William Grubb age 42 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Brown who investigated the complaint of a male suspect allegedly discharging a firearm three times on Highway 30 at Hal Rogers Parkway intersection at a targeted vehicle driven by a male subject the day before. Deputies were able to recover the shotgun at a residence allegedly used in the incident.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery

A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police

A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Magoffin Co Officials ask for Help Identifying Suspects

Magoffin Co Officials are asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Police responded to the scene, but the cars were gone. If you have any information about this case or notice any suspicious activity, you can call Magoffin Co Dispatch at 606-349-4403.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department And London Police Departments Team Up To Launch New Task Force

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown announced the formation of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force. The Task Force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police Department with funding from Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas). The unit will combine resources and personnel to focus efforts on the drug problem facing Laurel and surrounding counties. The unit will be based at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and supervised by Sheriff’s personnel. Chief Johnson said entering into this agreement with the Sheriff’s office is in keeping with his vision for inter-agency cooperation that he hopes becomes standard during his tenure.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
