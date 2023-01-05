ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought back a ‘chilling’ memory for Bill Belichick

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Belichick was an assistant coach for the Jets in 1997 when Detroit's Reggie Brown was resuscitated on the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396lmk_0k4hz1Vm00
Bills players stood by as teammate Damar Hamlin was given medical attention on the field Monday in Cincinnati.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBbZV_0k4hz1Vm00

Bill Belichick normally doesn’t watch Monday Night football games, he told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

But, with the Patriots set to play the Bills on a short week, he happened to have the game on.

Belichick watched Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin leave the field on an ambulance after being resuscitated following an episode of cardiac arrest.

The scene brought back memories from 1997, when Belichick was an assistant with the Jets. In the final game of the regular-season, Lions linebacker Reggie Brown was injured on what Belichick recalled as “kind of a normal play.”

After assisting on a tackle, Brown suffered a spinal cord injury and laid on the ground without moving. Some players went back to the huddle before they realized something was wrong. Medical professionals administered CPR to Brown, saving his life. But, Brown never played in the NFL again.

“It was a very chilling game, one that I’ll obviously never forget,” Belichick said. “I’ve been to a lot of games, but there are some that are just, there’s a moment that sticks out and that would be one of them.”

Brown underwent emergency surgery and eventually recovered. He leads an active life in the Houston area, Belichick said, and was able to avoid being bound to a wheelchair.

But that doesn’t change how frightening the moment was when it happened.

Belichick said he texted words of support to Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said McDermott told him that he couldn’t finish Monday night’s game because he wanted to be at the hospital with Hamlin.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hamlin is still in critical condition. He has shown “remarkable improvement” according to a statement released by the Bills.

Bills defensive back Kair Elam wrote on Twitter that Hamlin is awake.

“Football is a very great and competitive game,” Belichick said. “Unfortunately injuries and things like this can and do happen from time to time. It seems like the care that was given was prompt and good. I’m thankful for that. Life is bigger than this game. This is going to be one of those humbling moments for all of us that stands out.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news

There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin Has 3-Word Message For Josh Allen

Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching. Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor

Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com

J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game

Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy