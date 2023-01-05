Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Instagram’s Viral ‘Overheard’ Brand Acquired By Doing Things Media (Exclusive)
Overheard, the social media brand with accounts dedicated to sharing eavesdropped conversations in locales like Los Angeles and New York, has been acquired by Doing Things Media. The all-cash deal will see Doing Things Media — the parent company of other social brands like Recess Therapy, which was behind last summer’s viral “Corn Kid” video — expand the Overheard brand into new cities and across content, products, events, licensing, and advertising. More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Seeks to Reassure Skeptical Twitter Advertisers: "I Understand If People Want to Give It a Minute"Facebook Owner Meta to Lay Off 11,000 Employees as...
