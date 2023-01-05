ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

wdhn.com

Coffee and Pike Co. District Attorney to retire and take on new role

(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Orthopedic Center opens at Mizell Hospital

Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp has announced that Dr. Sean Owen, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, opened the Mizell Orthopedic Center on Dec. 22, 2022, on the second floor of Mizell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Owen is a graduate of the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science...
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Action News Jax

Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies

BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
BAKER, FL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wtvy.com

Coffee County crash leads to road closure

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

