wdhn.com
Coffee and Pike Co. District Attorney to retire and take on new role
(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
Woman Charged With Stealing From Disabled Adult After Investigation By Florida AG Moody’s Office
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Friday the arrest of a woman for stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Lyn Duvall served as the
Andalusia Star News
Orthopedic Center opens at Mizell Hospital
Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp has announced that Dr. Sean Owen, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, opened the Mizell Orthopedic Center on Dec. 22, 2022, on the second floor of Mizell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Owen is a graduate of the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
WJHG-TV
wdhn.com
Two Wiregrass towns are no longer considered urban, according to the Federal Census Bureau
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Two Wiregrass cities have lost their urban status after the latest Federal Census change. On December 2022, the United States Census Bureau reported they are redefining the term Urban Areas following the 2020 census. The criteria for urban and rural criteria are reviewed and revised every census.
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
wtvy.com
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies
BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff looking for man who is ‘armed and dangerous,’ warn residents
UPDATE (3:31 p.m.): The search has been called off for the day, however, officials still warn residents to use caution. Deputies will be active in the area. Deputies are looking for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, after a domestic violence incident at 10:30 Sunday morning. Colley was allegedly armed with a handgun when he crashed his […]
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wtvy.com
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
