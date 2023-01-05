Read full article on original website
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Another Xbox Game Pass Game Leaks Ahead of Announcement
Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive number of titles, and it looks like a new one has leaked ahead of an official announcement. Multiple Game Pass subscribers have reported receiving a push notification on the app related to Shadow Warrior 3. The notification makes it sound like Shadow Warrior 3 is available now, though that is not the case on Game Pass itself. The most likely scenario here is that Xbox accidentally sent the notification ahead of an actual announcement, and the game is going to be announced for the service in the near future!
Xbox Boss Seemingly Teases Big News for This Week
It looks like a notable Xbox boss has teased that big news associated with the video game brand might be coming about later this week. To close out 2022, Xbox ended on a pretty rough note. While one of the only major Xbox exclusives of the past year, Pentiment, launched in late 2022, Xbox didn't have anything else to say about what could be lying in wait for fans in 2023. Luckily, if a new tease is to be believed, it sounds like this won't be true for much longer.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Reportedly Similar to No Man's Sky
Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game is reportedly drawing major comparisons to No Man's Sky. Star Wars games have been in a weird place since Disney acquired the entire franchise in the early 2010s. EA was given the exclusive rights to make AAA Star Wars games for about a decade, which ended up amounting to very little compared to when LucasArts was in charge. We got two Battlefront games, both of which had rocky launches, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which is getting a sequel this year. There were some other games that got canceled, but it was ultimately a bit disappointing to see this run of Star Wars games.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
Xbox Game Pass Users Upset Over Change to New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
The Last of Us Review: Gaming's Most Faithful Adaptation Yet
HBO's The Last of Us is likely the most faithful video game adaptation we've ever seen in TV or film – which is a very good thing that also comes with some notable downsides. Quality-wise, The Last of Us is outstanding. It features great performances from its leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with the rest of the members of its expansive cast. And while it's clear that HBO spared no expense to bring this critically acclaimed game to life, I think some of what made The Last of Us special in the first place has been lost through this retelling.
This Rare Anime Action Figure Just Sold at Auction for $200k
These days, there are few things hotter on the market than collectibles. From high-tech gear to nostalgic throwbacks, fans are willing to shell out plenty of money for items that align with their fandom. Of course, this goes double for anime fans as some of the industry's best toys were kept exclusively in Japan. And now, one old-school action figure just exceeded expectations with a whopping $200,000 USD price tag.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Next for the Super Hero Arc
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a new arc filling in some of the events leading to the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the manga is teasing what is coming next in this major new arc! Following a slate of long battles during the Granolah the Survivor arc, Dragon Ball Super's newest manga arc is a completely different kind of story focusing on a high school aged Trunks and Goten as they become local superheroes taking on all kinds of new baddies. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this all ties back into the movie.
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
