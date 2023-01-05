In a cinematic landscape long dominated by big-budget production companies and highly-marketed franchises, it can be difficult for indie flicks to find their slice of the financial pie. For the majority of the 21st Century, production companies and streaming platforms have controlled what we watch on our screens, with the rise of the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making it almost impossible for smaller genre projects to get any major recognition. When small films do finally find a respectable audience, they often do so by playing on their low-budget nature, whether that be through narrative or genre. For example, some of the more successful small-budget movies of recent years have been found footage horrors, such as the 2022 release Barbarian, or gritty realistic dramas that thrive on their lack of exorbitant financial backing. It is then an even more impressive feat when a film of this nature can capture the attention of a global audience all whilst revolving around a narrative embedded within Hollywood's most expensive genre: Superhero science fiction. In 2016, a short film was released on YouTube with the intention of one day perhaps becoming a feature-length production, the first step on the journey that led to Code 8.

