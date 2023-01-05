Read full article on original website
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy
Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr. Banks' Actor, Dead at 58 After Short Illness
Ronan Vibert, the veteran actor best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks, has died. Vibert passed away at a Florida hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22 following a "brief illness," his manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter. Further information, including the actor's exact cause of death, was not given. Vibert was 58.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
The best Tom Hanks movies ever made
What are the best Tom Hank movies? There are few Hollywood stars quite like Tom Hanks, who’s become a cinematic father figure through his years of service on the big screen. Since breaking out in the ’80s, he’s graced every decade since with some of the finest pictures of that era.
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
M3GAN reviews: Why critics are falling for the AI horror
M3GAN, 2023’s newest horror sci-fi to release in cinemas, has shattered box office expectations and received widespread critical acclaim.The thriller stars Get Out’s Allison Williams as genius roboticist Gemma who becomes the unexpected caretaker of her eight-year-old niece. When Gemma gives her niece a prototype of her new AI doll, M3GAN, the results are nightmarish.Since its theatrical release over the weekend (6 January), the film has garnered a critics score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.While horror films are notorious for failing to impress critics, M3GAN seems to have subverted the genre’s typical...
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb
The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies. Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed...
Renfield (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Nicholas Hoult, Nicholas Cage, Awkwafina
Count Dracula’s (Nicholas Cage) lackey, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Startattle.com – Renfield 2023. Starring : Nicholas Hoult / Nicholas Cage /...
‘M3GAN’ director admits the movie’s budget is behind the killer doll’s lack of CGI
It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.
‘M3GAN’ Was Supposed To Be ‘Way Gorier’
M3GAN beat the odds and performed extremely well at the box office last weekend. Maybe that's thanks to the PG-13 rating... but the original cut of the movie was far gorier. Of course, it's not often that a January horror film makes this kind of money. The film was initially expected to make between $17 and $20 million in its opening weekend but raked in $11 million on its first day online.
‘Skinamarink’ Review: An Experimental House-at-3:00-A.M. Horror Film That Touches the Uncanny
If I were an ambitious producer of horror films, like Jason Blum, the first thing I would do this year is to offer a deal to Kyle Edward Ball, the writer-director of “Skinamarink.” But it would be a special kind of deal — comparable, in its way, to the one Mel Brooks struck with David Lynch to direct “The Elephant Man,” after Brooks had seen and loved “Eraserhead.” “Skinamarink” isn’t like other horror films. Made for $15,000, it’s a hushed and nearly plotless experimental creep-out — a movie with barely any people in it (though a couple of child actors hover...
The 10 Most Underrated Crime Movies of the 2010s
It's plain to see that the crime genre has been one of the most popular throughout cinema history. It can be thrilling or eye-opening to see a criminal lifestyle play out on-screen, given it's fair to assume that most viewers don't live that sort of lifestyle. Gangster movies were big in the 1930s and 1940s, film noir was often linked to the crime genre and dominated the 1940s and 1950s, and then some of the most critically acclaimed films of the 1970s (The Godfather, Chinatown) and the 1990s (Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction) belonged to the crime genre.
Aftersun's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel
The 2000 historical action drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (January 6)
Let’s not beat about the bush: January is a terrible month. The holidays are over, work resumes in earnest and summer is still *checks notes* half a year away. That said, the doom and gloom of the New Year hasn’t stopped the best streaming services from serving up plenty of new movies and TV shows to enjoy over the coming weekend.
'Code 8: Part II': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel
In a cinematic landscape long dominated by big-budget production companies and highly-marketed franchises, it can be difficult for indie flicks to find their slice of the financial pie. For the majority of the 21st Century, production companies and streaming platforms have controlled what we watch on our screens, with the rise of the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making it almost impossible for smaller genre projects to get any major recognition. When small films do finally find a respectable audience, they often do so by playing on their low-budget nature, whether that be through narrative or genre. For example, some of the more successful small-budget movies of recent years have been found footage horrors, such as the 2022 release Barbarian, or gritty realistic dramas that thrive on their lack of exorbitant financial backing. It is then an even more impressive feat when a film of this nature can capture the attention of a global audience all whilst revolving around a narrative embedded within Hollywood's most expensive genre: Superhero science fiction. In 2016, a short film was released on YouTube with the intention of one day perhaps becoming a feature-length production, the first step on the journey that led to Code 8.
