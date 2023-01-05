Read full article on original website
The Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023
CES 2023 marked the annual tech expo’s triumphant return after it went virtual in 2021 and faced lackluster attention in 2022. The general vibe? Well, you know that feeling you get when you had three months to write an essay but only got it done the week it was due? Las Vegas was certainly packed this year, but despite having two smaller shows before this year’s CES, the major keynote’s big announcements this year were either niche, expected, or didn’t give much info away.
Apple Cancels the iPhone SE 4 Just as the iPhone 14 Catches Up on Production
Leave it to Apple to make headlines during CES 2023 even though it wasn’t exhibiting with the rest of the tech world. While we were covering the conference, Apple made moves in iPhone manufacturing. We learned that the iPhone SE probably won’t be getting a refresh next year and that the iPhone 15 has already started production. There’s also good news for folks still hoping to upgrade to the iPhone 14/14 Pro models, as Apple is back to churning them out overseas.
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Nintendo, Samsonite and Crest
Celebrate the new year with these Amazon deals on Nintendo Switch digital codes, Crest teeth-whitening strips, Samsonite luggage and more.
The Most Over-the-Top Booths of CES 2023
Bosch had an open booth on the floor of CES 2023 showing off how the character Shawn uses machine learning chips. Gif: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo. CES is known for excess, and despite COVID giving presenters a bit of a break the past couple of years, the world’s premiere tech convention has not changed one bit. Walking around to the various booths on display across Las Vegas during CES 2023, tech companies were using some extravagant tricks to get consumers and industry folks alike to stop off at their booths.
AMD Low Power, Cheaper Zen 4 Processors Don't Leave Performance Behind
It is an exceptional time to be a PC hardware enthusiast – especially when it comes to CPUs! This past fall, we saw AMD and Intel trade blows with their latest silicon. With benefits on both sides of the aisle, modern system builders have a tough decision when it comes to deciding on a CPU platform.
