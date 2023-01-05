Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!

