New method of donor-lung distribution expected to decrease deaths among those on transplant waiting list

Read full article on original website
Related
New system for allocating donor lungs eliminates geographical barrier
A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests.
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
An intelligent knife is found to detect a common cancer within seconds
An "intelligent knife" capable of sniffing tumors can diagnose endometrial or womb cancer in just seconds, The Guardian reported. In what is definitely a breakthrough in medical science, the surgical knife, or the 'iKnife', accurately detected the presence of womb cancer, experts at Imperial College London discovered. "The iKnife reliably...
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
Cannabis Effective For Chronic Pain, Substituting Opioids: Johns Hopkins & Univ. Of Michigan Study Confirms
Nearly one in three patients with chronic pain use cannabis as an analgesic agent, and many of them say they're substituting marijuana for opioids, according to data published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers with the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Johns Hopkins School of Public...
‘Kraken,’ the ‘most transmissible’ COVID variant yet, could spawn even more immune-evasive variants, new study says
The good news: XBB.1.5 is slightly less immune-evasive than its parent, researchers found. The bad news: Its descendants may not be.
MedicalXpress
Study finds older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults—who account for more than 70% of cancer diagnoses—would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and led...
MedicalXpress
Group summarizes new guidelines for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The latest clinical practice guideline from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization offers advice for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A synopsis published in Annals of Internal Medicine focuses on the key recommendations pertinent to the following issues: comprehensive care, glycemic monitoring and targets, lifestyle interventions, antihyperglycemic therapies, and educational and integrated care approaches to management.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
technologynetworks.com
Possible New Drug Targets Found for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Using the latest technologies—including both single-nuclear sequencing of mice and human liver tissue and advanced 3D glass imaging of mice to characterize key scar-producing liver cells—researchers have uncovered novel candidate drug targets for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The research was led by investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Comments / 0