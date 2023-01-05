ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

How bad is COVID-19 in China right now? World health experts say they’re not getting answers

By Lisa Riley Roche
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5h5y_0k4hyWa100
Elderly patients rest along a corridor of the emergency ward as they receive intravenous drips in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. | Andy Wong, Associated Press

China is being criticized for underreporting COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths amid a new outbreak that comes after harsh measures intended to control the spread of the virus were suddenly stopped.

Concern is coming from the World Health Organization as well as world leaders including President Joe Biden about the accuracy of the information provided by China now that the government has scrapped its “zero COVID” policy .

The issue was raised Wednesday at a briefing by the United Nations agency in Switzerland, Reuters reported .

Related

“We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said.

WHO believes the Chinese government’s definition for death is “too narrow,” Ryan said, according to the news agency, adding, “We still do not have complete data.”

No more than five deaths a day from COVID-19 have been reported by China, Reuters said, since last month’s decision to drop tough quarantine and other restrictions after protests rocked the country.

That official death toll has been described as “impossibly low” as funeral homes and hospitals in China are being overwhelmed and more than a million deaths from the virus are being predicted among the country’s more than 1.4 billion people.

Less than 33,000 people in China have died from COVID-19 during the three years of the pandemic, according to WHO . That’s compared to nearly 6.7 million deaths worldwide, including more than 1 million in the United States.

Related

December is also when China changed how deaths are classified as COVID-19 related to include only those from pneumonia or respiratory failure caused by the virus. WHO says any “clinically compatible illness” that leads to death in a COVID-19 patient should count.

Biden spoke briefly about how China is handling COVID-19 data with reporters Wednesday.

“They’re very sensitive ... when we suggest they haven’t been that forthcoming,” the president said. Last week, the Biden administration said travelers coming to the U.S . from China would need a negative COVID-19 test. Other countries have done the same.

China responded Thursday to the criticism.

China’s “epidemic situation is controllable” and WHO is getting COVID-19 data, the nation’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told reporters in Beijing, according to a Reuters report.

“Facts have proved that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency, maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner,” Mao said.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy