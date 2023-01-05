ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Suki Hana Heading to Orange

By Jackson Frons
 4 days ago
Diners in Orange will be getting a new option for fast-casual Japanese food when Suki Hana comes to town. The team at IRMG plans to open at the popular shopping destination The Outlets in Orange .

Known for their Teriyaki Chicken, Suki Hana was founded in Miami’s Bayside Marketplace in 1988 under the name Teriyaki Temple. Since then, founder Kelly Yeung’s concept has exploded to include dozens of locations across the U.S., including quite a few around the greater Southern California region.

A trailblazing restaurateur, Yeung formed IRMG (International Restaurant Management Group) in 1998. The group, which is now headed by president Anthony Napoliello , is also responsible for concepts like Yeung’s Lotus Express, Kelly’s Cajun Grill, and Wok-a-Holic. The group also operates locations of Burger King and Popeyes.

The Outlets at Orange, a Simon property, is a premier shopping and dining destination in the region.



Orange County, CA
