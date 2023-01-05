Little Girl Puts Mean Boys In Their Place Like a Whole Boss

She’s gonna be just fine...

Whether you're raising a boy or a girl, worrying about your child being bullied is something that all parents go through. But many moms of girls have that extra layer of worry that, no matter how they prepare them, the world is going to try to convince them that they should be quiet and play nice rather than standing up for themselves or others. Despite what outdated stereotypes might exist, our girls deserve to feel safe in any situation, including the playground.

But there's one little girl out there who isn't willing to put up with anything from a mean boy, and a video of her standing up to playground bullies is going viral on TikTok. We can't help but cheer her on as she puts these boys in their place!

View the original article to see embedded media.

One very proud aunt shared the footage in a video, which started with her niece handing over her water bottle before getting down to business. After taking a sip and passing the bottle off, she went full steam ahead to confront some boys off screen, firmly yelling, "She said that you're not being nice and she's not being your friend!"

The boys tried to get her back, replying, "You're gonna be in trouble and you're gonna be on the naughty list until next Christmas," but she had the perfect comeback prepared for that, too.

"I don't even celebrate Christmas!" she fired back. "I celebrate Hanukkah."

Well, there you have it. She's immune to your Santa Claus threats, boys!

There were thousands of comments on the video from people ready to cheer her on. "There is so much about this that I adore," one person wrote. "Making you hold her drink. Immediately going into fight mode. Hanukkah advocacy. All of it."

We have to wholeheartedly agree. Way to go!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.