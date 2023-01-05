Read full article on original website
Marshfield Gymnasts Vault Past Lakeland, Rhinelander
Marshfield(119.325) defeated Lakeland(97.6) and Rhinelander(97.5) in gymnastics. Ashley Jaeger of Marshfield took the All-Around, Vault and Floor Exercise. Karsyn Miller of Marshfield finished first in the uneven bars and the Tigers' Jade Scholl finished first on the balance beam.
Pacelli Boys Hockey Edges Fox Cities
Pacelli defeated Fox Cities, 5-4 in nonconference boys hockey.
Stratford Girls Pull Away to Down Abbotsford
The Stratford girls pulled away down the stretch to claim a 48-40 Marawood Conference win. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 4, Berg, 8, Kraus 9, Linzmaier 14, Kauffman 4, Christopherson 2, Yoder 7. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 7, Ruesch 5, Falteisek 16, Brodhagen 12.
Stratford Boys Pummel Abbotsford
Stratford pummelled Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Basketball, 72-35. Stratford scoring: Schueller 8, Seitz 3, Miller 2, Wrensch 30, Bruesewitz 5, Zuelke 6, Zaleski 2, Hadlock 8 Schmidt 8. Abbotsford scoring: Reis 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 11, Gomez 5, Bargender 6, A. Diedrich 9.
Athens Boys Bounce Abbotsford
The Athens Bluejays bounced Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 73-57. Aiden Janke led Athens with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 4, Peel 2, Wolf 8, Schaer 4, Komarek 12, Janke 16. Abbotsford stats requested, not reported.
Cadott Girls Defeat Bloomer
The Cadott Hornets defeated Bloomer in Girls Basketball, 69-52. Cadott scoring: Eiler 16, Goettl 22, Donahue 3, Burish 1, Kowalczyk 8, Ryan 13, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Nerdrum 2.
Owen-Withee Boys Defeat Neillsville
Owen-Withee defeated Neillsville in Clovebelt Boys Basketball, 72-57. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 17, Amacher 24, Henke 1, Klabon 22 Gutowski 2, Geldernick 6. Neillsville scoring: Erickson 5, Brown 29, Schultz 9, Kreitlow 3, Roman 7, Hayes 4.
Neillsville Girls Shut Down Assumption
The Neillsville Warriors defeated Assumption in nonconference girls basketball, taking a 35-22 win. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 5, Trunkel 10, Opelt 16, Kuhn 2, Ormond 2. Assumption scoring: Shaw 6, Jaglinski 6, Duelman 2, Schooley 8.
Marshfield Boys Wrestling Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18 to December 31
Marshfield Boys Wrestling took the title of OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18-December 31, collecting 159 votes. Westfield Girls Basketball finished second with 159 votes. Third place went to Neillsville Girls Basketball with 78 votes.
SPASH Girls Outlast Merrill
Next Game: Tuesday, January 10th vs Marshfield at Marshfield at 6:00pm. SPASH is 8-4 on the season and is 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
Lewandowski(5th) Leads Athens at Bluejay Challenge
Gavin Frahm (17-13) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 (Fall 3:09) Round 2 – Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won...
Ryder Depies(1st) Brian Ball(1st) Callum Wheeler(3rd) Lead Merrill Wrestlers at Bluejay Challenge
Dustin Schmirler (7-4) placed 6th and scored 28.0 team points. Round 1 – Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 7-4 won by fall over Logan Gray-Ives (Lakeland/Mercer) 9-15 (Fall 4:46) Round 2 – Zane Pierce (Boyceville) 19-7 won by tech fall over Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 7-4 (TF-1.5 5:51 (18-2)) Round 3...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Governor Upham House Closed for Tours Through February
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Governor WH Upham House will be closed for tours January and February of 2023. The office will retain regular operating hours which are as follows. Mondays 9 am to 1 pm. Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm. Thursdays 9 am to 1 pm.
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday
The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. "Help make Mr. Martin's day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!" they said.
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Homeowners Encouraged to Check Homes for Radon
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – January is National Radon Action Month. The Clark County Health Department (CCHD), along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recommends that all residents test their homes at least once for the presence of radon gas. If a high level of radon gas is detected, simple steps can be taken to correct the problem.
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
