Stratford, WI

onfocus.news

Marshfield Gymnasts Vault Past Lakeland, Rhinelander

Marshfield(119.325) defeated Lakeland(97.6) and Rhinelander(97.5) in gymnastics. Ashley Jaeger of Marshfield took the All-Around, Vault and Floor Exercise. Karsyn Miller of Marshfield finished first in the uneven bars and the Tigers' Jade Scholl finished first on the balance beam.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Hockey Edges Fox Cities

Pacelli defeated Fox Cities, 5-4 in nonconference boys hockey.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Girls Pull Away to Down Abbotsford

The Stratford girls pulled away down the stretch to claim a 48-40 Marawood Conference win. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 4, Berg, 8, Kraus 9, Linzmaier 14, Kauffman 4, Christopherson 2, Yoder 7. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 7, Ruesch 5, Falteisek 16, Brodhagen 12.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Boys Pummel Abbotsford

Stratford pummelled Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Basketball, 72-35. Stratford scoring: Schueller 8, Seitz 3, Miller 2, Wrensch 30, Bruesewitz 5, Zuelke 6, Zaleski 2, Hadlock 8 Schmidt 8. Abbotsford scoring: Reis 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 11, Gomez 5, Bargender 6, A. Diedrich 9.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Boys Bounce Abbotsford

The Athens Bluejays bounced Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 73-57. Aiden Janke led Athens with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 4, Peel 2, Wolf 8, Schaer 4, Komarek 12, Janke 16. Abbotsford stats requested, not reported.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Cadott Girls Defeat Bloomer

The Cadott Hornets defeated Bloomer in Girls Basketball, 69-52. Cadott scoring: Eiler 16, Goettl 22, Donahue 3, Burish 1, Kowalczyk 8, Ryan 13, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Nerdrum 2.
CADOTT, WI
onfocus.news

Owen-Withee Boys Defeat Neillsville

Owen-Withee defeated Neillsville in Clovebelt Boys Basketball, 72-57. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 17, Amacher 24, Henke 1, Klabon 22 Gutowski 2, Geldernick 6. Neillsville scoring: Erickson 5, Brown 29, Schultz 9, Kreitlow 3, Roman 7, Hayes 4.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Neillsville Girls Shut Down Assumption

The Neillsville Warriors defeated Assumption in nonconference girls basketball, taking a 35-22 win. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 5, Trunkel 10, Opelt 16, Kuhn 2, Ormond 2. Assumption scoring: Shaw 6, Jaglinski 6, Duelman 2, Schooley 8.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Girls Outlast Merrill

Next Game: Tuesday, January 10th vs Marshfield at Marshfield at 6:00pm. SPASH is 8-4 on the season and is 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

Lewandowski(5th) Leads Athens at Bluejay Challenge

Gavin Frahm (17-13) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 (Fall 3:09) Round 2 – Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won
ATHENS, WI
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that
IOWA STATE
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Governor Upham House Closed for Tours Through February

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Governor WH Upham House will be closed for tours January and February of 2023. The office will retain regular operating hours which are as follows. Mondays 9 am to 1 pm. Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm. Thursdays 9 am to 1 pm.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday

The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. "Help make Mr. Martin's day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!" they said.
onfocus.news

Homeowners Encouraged to Check Homes for Radon

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – January is National Radon Action Month. The Clark County Health Department (CCHD), along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recommends that all residents test their homes at least once for the presence of radon gas. If a high level of radon gas is detected, simple steps can be taken to correct the problem.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

