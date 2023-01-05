Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A second grader in Cedar Rapids returned to school Monday after having his appendix rupture. The scary incident put Levi Boysen in the hospital for the holidays. “Levi started off with a belly ache which we thought was just you know normal, catch something at school,”...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Police Department Welcomes Officer Miller
The City of Manchester has welcomed their newest police officer. Ryan Miller was sworn into duty last Monday. Miller, who was born and raised in southern California, has lived in Manchester for the past twelve years. He worked as a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for seven years before joining the Delaware County Communications Center as a 911 dispatcher a little over a year ago – and now he’s transitioning from a dispatcher to a police officer.
Popular Cookie Franchise To Open Cedar Falls Location
Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.
cbs2iowa.com
Family, friends wait for answers in stabbing death of Cedar Rapids mother
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Six days after the first homicide of 2023 in Cedar Rapids, family and friends of the woman killed are still wondering what happened as they wait for answers. Devonna Walker, 29, was found stabbed in the 2100 block of North Towne Court...
KCRG.com
Murphy’s in Riverside is back open and hiring
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple in the community for more than 25 years, Murphy’s Bar and Grill was closed for a bit. They recently reopened under new ownership and are hiring. “We are always looking for bartenders and kitchen staff, part-time,” Murphy’s Bar and Grill owner Carrie Westcott...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
KCRG.com
One dead in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said one person died in a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – Driftless Region Beef Conference
The rolling hills of the driftless region of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin lend themselves to pastures and cows. The university extension services in these three states are teaming together to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference to educate beef producers. The eleventh annual event will be held Jan. 26-27 at the Grand River Convention Center in Dubuque.
Robert Gallery Named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Iowa Football Offensive Lineman Part of 2023 Class
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City restaurant suffers significant damage
A Central City restaurant suffered significant damage from a fire over the weekend. Saturday night around 1130 p.m. Linn County Sheriff Deputies along with multiple neighboring fire departments were called to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the Stove House...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans
Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health. On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter. "Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
HACAP Hiring Teachers for Manchester’s Head Start Preschool Program
HACAP is hiring teachers for Manchester’s Head Start preschool program. The ongoing labor shortage has left local nonprofit Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), with two primary openings for an Early Childhood Teacher and Long-Term Substitute in HACAP’s preschool program called Head Start located at 1001 Doctor St. inside Lambert Elementary.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time. The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to...
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
