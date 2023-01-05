ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Current send three to USWNT camp in New Zealand

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Current players are returning to the United States women’s national team.

Current stars Hailie Mace, AD Franch and Lynn Williams were selected to join the team to play in two games against New Zealand.

Kansas City Current signs Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson

Williams is one of two players returning to this first U.S. roster of the year, along with defender Emily Sonnett, after recovering from long-term injuries, but the U.S. will be without forwards Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle).

Williams (47 appearances/14 goals), who had hamstring surgery that kept her out for the entire 2022 NWSL season, last played for the U.S. on Feb. 23 at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

Mace was called up to the team for the September and October friendlies in 2022. She has eight appearances with the team.

Franch has 10 appearances with the national team with the last one coming in 2021.

Teal Rising: More Kansas City Current stories on FOX4

“We’ve been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement.

“To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before.”

