abc57.com
Suspect arraigned in murder case of Rhema Harris
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Braxton Bird, the 18-year-old accused of the murder of St. Joseph County Jail Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, was arraigned on Monday. Bird was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness for his role. Bird was transported...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Butcher Knife Scare
(La Porte, IN) - A butcher knife was involved in a case resulting in criminal charges in La Porte. Jimmy Nicely, 40, was being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond. According to police, Nicely was inside a home in the 500 block of Talley Street on New Year’s Day. A man who checks on him on a regular basis came inside. Nicely, sitting on a couch got up, and went into the kitchen then returned with a butcher knife.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
95.3 MNC
Burglar alarm leads to arrest of suspects at Michigan City outlet mall
A 19-year-old Pendleton, Indiana man and a 17-year-oold boy were arrested after police say they broke into several stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when 911 dispatchers got a burglary alarm from signal from the Polo Ralph...
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Police Asking For Anyone With Info To Come Forward
On November 4, 2022, Hobart Police responded to 418 Ruta Drive in Hobart in reference to a welfare check on the residents, Destiny Jackson, 20 years of age and Nazirah Muhammad, 19 years of age, according to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzales. The caller was Destiny’s sister, who told the responding officer that she had attempted to contact Destiny for two days through telephone, Facetime and Facebook Messenger, but no one answered, she further stated it was out of the ordinary, because she would speak to Destiny almost daily.
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
WNDU
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
abc57.com
Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
abc57.com
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
