Cinnaminson, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Library offers interactive catalog

What do you do when you’ve read every book by your favorite author? Or when you’ve read a book you loved and want to find something similar? Our library catalog has interactive features that make it easier to find your next great book, audiobook, movie and more. Search...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘The words are what hit everybody’

Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Kiwanis Club Sponsors MLK Day of Service Projects

Improving the lives of children in our community is the focus of several community service projects on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16. Low-contact and no-contact community service projects have been developed by the Kiwanis Club of the Haddons for participation by local residents. Several drop-off boxes will be available at different locations in Camden County to accept donations. Project participants are asked to record their service at the club Facebook site, @HaddonsKiwanis.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Get back: Beatles’ show returns for county performance

For the second time in six months, the popular stage show “Beatlemania Again” will be back in Camden County. The show was performed in the county in the summer and is now returning for a charity event in Blackwood on Jan. 21. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Main Stage Center for the Arts.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements

Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

