PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles City Library announced a library-by-mail service for community members and residents unable to travel in person to checkout material from the library.

Residents with 93446 or 93447 zip codes and a valid library card can have borrowed print books, CD audiobooks, and DVDs delivered directly to their homes free of charge.

All qualifying residents need to do is the following.

Fill out an application online at the library's website here. Once approved, select a book and look out for the U.S. postal service for delivery. Mail the borrowed materials back to the library once done. No postage required.

The service is intended for those homebound due to short, long-term, or preexisting health conditions.

The post Paso Robles City Library introduces books by mail delivery service appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .