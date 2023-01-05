Paso Robles City Library introduces books by mail delivery service
PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles City Library announced a library-by-mail service for community members and residents unable to travel in person to checkout material from the library.
Residents with 93446 or 93447 zip codes and a valid library card can have borrowed print books, CD audiobooks, and DVDs delivered directly to their homes free of charge.
All qualifying residents need to do is the following.
- Fill out an application online at the library's website here.
- Once approved, select a book and look out for the U.S. postal service for delivery.
- Mail the borrowed materials back to the library once done. No postage required.
The service is intended for those homebound due to short, long-term, or preexisting health conditions.
