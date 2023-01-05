Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new mayor in office. Garnett Johnson was sworn in to office last week and there’s a lot on his to-do list. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers. Watch above. COMING UP.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Commission members discuss several issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues. A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.
hbsdealer.com
Beacon opens shop in Augusta
Beacon is continuing to expand at a rapid pace in 2023. The Herndon, Va.-based roofing and building products distributor has opened a new greenfield location in August, Ga. This latest branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading...
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - featuring AE The Cool
If you are a fan of R&B and Soul with a bit of jazzy influence, you’re in for a COOL treat. Creative Corner introduces you to R&B soul singer and songwriter - AE The Cool. Describing herself as a storyteller and an “energy shifter,” she says she is very intentional in her songwriting. “In my creative process, my intention is to make people feel things,” says AE. She often uses creative imagery and symbolic visuals to get her point across.
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs brings people in from hours away
Blackville, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
WJBF.com
Second Bentlee's Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta
Second Bentlee’s Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta. New Georgia food truck law helps mobile eateries …. A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Ivy Falls neighbors share concerns over proposed …
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
Graniteville woman dies in Gordon Hwy. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway […]
WRDW-TV
City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks. On Monday, city leaders telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmates sister who says who says her family knows firsthand, how much the...
WRDW-TV
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at...
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
wfxg.com
One year later: Remembering Arbrie Anthony
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s been one year since the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The 8-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting just outside her Augusta home. Sunday, her family released balloons by her graveside vowing to keep her memory alive. "She was just a bright light to...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
WRDW-TV
Gordon Highway closed due to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says someone involved in this accident is injured. The extent...
WRDW-TV
Georgia fans line up in Augusta for national championship merch
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Academy Sports it’s almost time for a second Christmas, they’ve got boxes full of red and black championship gear. We’re talkin about T-shirts, hats, flags, car decals, lanyards, koozies and so much more. And fans here in Augusta were ready after the Bulldogs took the national title.
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
WATCH | Border Bowl X
Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
