WCAX
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
WCAX
Hours-long standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State police say they just arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a home on Route 16 in Hardwick. This comes multiple hours after the standoff first began. Police said it all began when a member of the household reported 36-year-old Michael McCuen assaulted...
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
WCAX
Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont’s second-largest city are now wearing body cameras. Over the last several weeks, Rutland officers have been training with the body cams. Previously, Rutland City police used a vehicle dash-mounted video recording system and each officer wore a microphone that recorded audio.
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
WCAX
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. In the video WCAX obtained, you can see officers at the scene removing various items from the building. There is no word yet on who the person was or their cause of death. WCAX will update as more information becomes available.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
miltonindependent.com
Vermont Health Department reports previously unidentified COVID-19 deaths
BURLINGTON, VT – Following an analysis of COVID-19 data, the Department of Health is reporting a cumulative 86 additional COVID-associated deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic but had not been previously reported. Most of these deaths occurred in 2022. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont to 877, as of January 6.
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating sugarhouse fire in East Irasburg
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Investigators from the Vermont State Police are looking to determine what caused a sugarhouse in East Irasburg to catch fire on Tuesday evening. Members of the Irasburg Fire Department said they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. at a location off of Vermont Route 58. When crews arrived on the scene, the sugarhouse was completely engulfed in flames.
