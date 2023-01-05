ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hours-long standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State police say they just arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a home on Route 16 in Hardwick. This comes multiple hours after the standoff first began. Police said it all began when a member of the household reported 36-year-old Michael McCuen assaulted...
HARDWICK, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont’s second-largest city are now wearing body cameras. Over the last several weeks, Rutland officers have been training with the body cams. Previously, Rutland City police used a vehicle dash-mounted video recording system and each officer wore a microphone that recorded audio.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
VTDigger

Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case

The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspicious death investigation in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. In the video WCAX obtained, you can see officers at the scene removing various items from the building. There is no word yet on who the person was or their cause of death. WCAX will update as more information becomes available.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
SHELBURNE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Lyndon

LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
LYNDON, VT
miltonindependent.com

Vermont Health Department reports previously unidentified COVID-19 deaths

BURLINGTON, VT – Following an analysis of COVID-19 data, the Department of Health is reporting a cumulative 86 additional COVID-associated deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic but had not been previously reported. Most of these deaths occurred in 2022. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont to 877, as of January 6.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries

Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating sugarhouse fire in East Irasburg

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Investigators from the Vermont State Police are looking to determine what caused a sugarhouse in East Irasburg to catch fire on Tuesday evening. Members of the Irasburg Fire Department said they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. at a location off of Vermont Route 58. When crews arrived on the scene, the sugarhouse was completely engulfed in flames.
IRASBURG, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy