Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech drops fourth game in a row, but optimism remains for Hokies
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is reeling, but there is no doubt that optimism remains. The Hokies may not be in contention to make the NCAA Tournament when it is all said and done, as repeating last year’s run to the ACC Tournament is highly unlikely, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that this team in a funk can continue to fight and come out winning.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech soccer player who blamed benching on politics gets $100K settlement
A Virginia Tech soccer player blamed her benching on her politics, and sued the school, which paid $100,000 to settle the suit, then affirmed its support for the coach. The suit was filed by Kiersten Hening, who alleged that she lost her starting position on the team after she refused to kneel during a unity ceremony at the beginning of a 2020 game.
sonsofsaturday.com
Statement from 76 current and former members of the Virginia Tech Women's Soccer program regarding Head Coach Chugger Adair
We are a group of current and former players of the Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer Program. But we are so much more than that. We are teachers, physicians, nurses, professional athletes, moms, engineers, lawyers, corporate leaders, scientists and much more. And we firmly stand with our Coach, Charles “Chugger” Adair, against what we believe are baseless allegations made against him. We have spent countless hours training, traveling and playing under his leadership and are devastated and appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned.
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs
Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals, the...
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
WSLS
Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
wfxrtv.com
Pick-up truck fire spreads to house in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it responded to a pick-up truck fire that spread to a home on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they went to the 1600 block of Karnes Road shortly before 1 p.m. and found a pick-up truck fully covered in flames. Crews report they also discovered flames on the side of the home and throughout parts of the house.
WSLS
Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive...
WDBJ7.com
Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon. Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother, who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.
WSLS
Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area
PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county. The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area. Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed...
