SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Wharf is fully open after being closed due to sever weather Thursday.

"Santa Cruz Wharf staff completed a structural inspection and while a number of piles were broken during the high surf event, they have not compromised the structural integrity of the Wharf," said a spokesperson for the wharf.

Staff will begin repairs as as the swell allows them to and will likely continue into next week. The Wharf will remain open throughout it all.

There is a high surf advisory Friday through 6 p.m.

Piers in Santa Cruz County suffer significant damage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to Santa Cruz County Officials the Capitola and Seacliff piers have suffered significant damage.

Capitola Wharf

The county has also closed the wharf, Main Beach and Cowell Beach until further notice. The reason being the high tides and large surf along the coast.

A tidal surge was issued along Beach Dr., Las Olas Dr. and Potbelly Beach Dr by the county.

Seacliff State Beach Wharf

The City of Santa Cruz Public works also has to evacuate the Wharf and parts of West Cliff Drive. Public works said that West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar due to intense waves, high wind advisories and such.

All theses closures will be in place until further notice. Emergency and Warf crews will remain onsite.

The post Santa Cruz Wharf open after dangerous waves appeared first on KION546 .