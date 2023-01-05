ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 opponents finalized

The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers activate RB Elijah Mitchell off IR; elevate DL Michael Dwumfour and CB Janoris Jenkins from practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Elijah Mitchell from injured reserve Saturday, making him available for Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell has missed all but four games this season due to two MCL sprains, the first of which he sustained in his right knee during the 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears on September 11. The injury put Mitchell on injured reserve until November 12, then he sprained his right MCL during the 49ers' Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints on November 27. The 49ers opened Mitchell's 21-day practice window to return to the roster earlier this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

How Kyle Shanahan views 49ers’ 3rd matchup with Seahawks

It's tough beating an opponent just once in the NFL. It's even tougher beating your division opponents twice a season. Last season, the San Francisco 49ers faced one NFC West rival three times. In addition to the two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers had to meet them again in the NFC Championship Game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Titans, Cardinals request permission to interview 49ers’ Adam Peters and Ran Carthon for GM jobs

While San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in head coaching searches, the team could be in danger of losing at least one of its top front-office executives as well. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans have requested permission to speak with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

A Match Made in Hollywood: Why a 49ers/Bills Super Bowl matchup feels like destiny

The NFL is almost always entertaining. That's an absolute fact, and it's one of the many reasons why American football has become not only the country's most popular professional sport, replacing baseball as the "national pastime," but also an international sensation. It's the absolute drama of football — the inevitable twists and turns of a season that now lasts nearly seven months — that make the sport such a joy to experience. Football is king in the United States, and it's unlikely to change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy