The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Elijah Mitchell from injured reserve Saturday, making him available for Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell has missed all but four games this season due to two MCL sprains, the first of which he sustained in his right knee during the 49ers' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears on September 11. The injury put Mitchell on injured reserve until November 12, then he sprained his right MCL during the 49ers' Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints on November 27. The 49ers opened Mitchell's 21-day practice window to return to the roster earlier this week.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO