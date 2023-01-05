Report: Knoxville murders, property crimes dropped in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Police Department has released a preliminary report for 2022’s high-priority crime data, which showed a decrease in most crimes.

The preliminary report is based on the unofficial data from the year that will be audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation . In total, priority crimes decreased 4% from 2021, and Property crimes were down 3% from the previous year.

There were 35 murder and manslaughter victims, down 15% from 41 in 2021, and 34 murder cases, down from 39. KPD did note that one of the murders included in to 2022 count has not officially been ruled a murder, but is likely to pending the completion of the Medical Examiner’s report.

“We are still not where we want to be, but I am pleased to see the murder total trending in the right direction,” Chief Paul Noel said. “The reduction of violent crime is our top priority, and there is cause for optimism heading into 2023. We will continue to devote our resources towards violent crime mitigation and invest in violent reduction partnerships and strategies.”

The rate of aggravated assault and simple assaults increased by 8% and 2%, respectively. Other notable decreases included a 21% drop motor vehicle theft, a 9% drop in robberies and a 6% drop in burglaries.

The total number of persons crimes increased by 6% while property crimes decreased by 3%

Read the full report below.

“Fighting crime is job number one, and I am proud of our officers, investigators and leadership team for their hard work to close out the year,” Noel said. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but I feel confident that we are moving in the right direction and well positioned to make Knoxville safer.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.