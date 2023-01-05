ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing

Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, received injuries from the collision. Investigators are not releasing details about the health status of any individuals involved.
WINOOSKI, VT
Adirondack Explorer

A North Country nutrition champion

Julie Holbrook converts school menus, connects with farms. It didn’t make the nightly news, but to Julie Holbrook that made it no less an atrocity. A half-dozen commercial pizzas in grease-stained boxes had shown up in one of her school cafeterias, along with two jugs of Coke. The new...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington

Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Southern rescues send dogs north

Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election

On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man could face charges after trying to set police cruiser on fire

A Vermont man could be facing charges for trying to set a police cruiser on fire while he was inside. State police arrested Donald Billow of Albany, Vermont, yesterday relating to a domestic dispute in Craftsbury. While he was handcuffed in the police cruiser, officers were outside the car investigating.
ALBANY, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Meet the people behind the local veterinarians

This year, for The Valley Reporter's annual dog issue staff wanted to highlight the work of all the great people who allow local veterinarians to do what they do. Everybody knows them by name but most folks don't know much more about staff. Here is what we learned about some of the staff at Valley Animal Hospital (VAH) in Waitsfield.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

