Tehama County residents are in full freak-out mode, thanks to the well registry form property owners received this week. The form came as quite a shock and invasion of privacy to those not following along. They may not have noticed the extra 29 cent per acre “fee” – actually a tax – on their property tax bills or been following along in the Red Bluff Daily News or – ahem – this column. The 29 cents will pay for postage and a consulting firm to compile the data.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO