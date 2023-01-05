Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Paradise receives over a million dollars in federal funding for road extension
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Town of Paradise was granted $1,800,000 in federal funding for the Roe Road Extension Project and $1,400,000 for the Cohasset Road Widening and Fire Safety Project. The Roe Road Extension Project in Paradise would provide new intersections at streets that experienced a high volume...
actionnewsnow.com
Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise just got nearly $2 million to get a life-saving evacuation route project going. Congressman Doug LaMalfa helped secure the federal $1.8 million for the town. It will all be going towards the Roe Road Extension Project. Paradise is trying to create cross-town connection...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.
WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
krcrtv.com
Chico residents rallied against city councils approval of new 'Valley Edge' development
CHICO, Calif. — Dozens of Chico residents gathered downtown Friday morning to rally against the recently passed position, ‘New Valley’s Edge." This rally followed Tuesday night’s Chico City Council Meeting which approved the construction of 1,448-acre development of over 2,000 new houses. The Valley Edge proposal is set to construct housing, commercial, parks, trails, and open space beginning in 2030 as a way to help the city grow in a way that’s good for Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to most PG&E customers in Oroville
CHICO, Calif. 11:20 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. As of 11:20 a.m., 128 PG&E customers remain without power.
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed across Northern California to start work week
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed to start Monday. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
actionnewsnow.com
Police looking to ID suspect who stole a torch kit
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who stole an Oxo Acetylene Torch Kit and a backpack with multiple tools in it at Chico State. The Chico State Police Department shared photos of the suspect on an orange bike wearing blue jeans, a black hood and a camo jacket.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Water Wars – Tehama Style
Tehama County residents are in full freak-out mode, thanks to the well registry form property owners received this week. The form came as quite a shock and invasion of privacy to those not following along. They may not have noticed the extra 29 cent per acre “fee” – actually a tax – on their property tax bills or been following along in the Red Bluff Daily News or – ahem – this column. The 29 cents will pay for postage and a consulting firm to compile the data.
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County bridge closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek on County Road 306, south of County Road 200, is closed in both directions due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. GCSO advises motorists to plan an alternate travel route.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest woman for driving under the influence, drug possession
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took a woman into custody Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and drug possession. At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic violence incident at the Speedway Gas Station on the 2400 block of Cohasset Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
actionnewsnow.com
Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm
PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
actionnewsnow.com
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
actionnewsnow.com
Flood warning issued for Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Sacramento River at the Tehama Bridge. The NWS said heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours is causing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. It says the flood stage is forecasted to exceed at the Tehama Bridge Monday evening.
Comments / 0