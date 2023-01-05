Read full article on original website
Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins. The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son. Shell casings and...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
q101online.com
Five years in prison for fatal crash
A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Maryland man charged in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville
A Maryland man is in custody in a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon that took the life of a Texas man. Jose Omar Rivas Sorto has been charged with shooting from a vehicle in the 1:40 p.m. Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Monticello Road, according to Charlottesville Police.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
Ambulance crashes into coffee shop in Waynesboro
It was determined that the driver of the ambulance was in the coffee shop's drive-thru and cut the turn too close when trying to leave. This caused the rear driver's side tire to hop a curb, which made the top of the ambulance collide with the roof of the coffee shop.
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
wina.com
State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler
SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Mystery deepens with latest news in Rockfish River deaths
Virginia State Police investigators still don’t know the exact date that a vehicle found submerged in Nelson County on Dec. 27 was washed into the river, among several things that are still unknown. State Police are planning to do another search of the location – a private crossing over...
WHSV
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
Augusta Free Press
Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months. One of the cows caused an Oct. 3 car accident. And then also,...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13
VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash shuts down southbound lanes at MM 223
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT is reporting all lanes are back open. VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes are closed at MM 223 near Staunton due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are about 4 miles as of 6:52 p.m. WHSV is working to get more...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
breezejmu.org
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 9-13
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
