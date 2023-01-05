ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins. The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son. Shell casings and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
q101online.com

Five years in prison for fatal crash

A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody

Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wina.com

State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler

SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
SCHUYLER, VA
WHSV

Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash shuts down southbound lanes at MM 223

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT is reporting all lanes are back open. VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes are closed at MM 223 near Staunton due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are about 4 miles as of 6:52 p.m. WHSV is working to get more...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident

Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy