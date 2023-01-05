ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list

WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Joyce speaks at Rotary Club meeting

Todd Joyce, of Joyce Photographer, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Joyce said his company does still and motion photography at his studio and across the country. Joyce said they travel anywhere and can arrange production all over...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy

Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
wnewsj.com

EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season

With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
SABINA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Two locals named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

Two Wilmington residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Learn...
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
WILMINGTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy