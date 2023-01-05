Read full article on original website
‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list
WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
Joyce speaks at Rotary Club meeting
Todd Joyce, of Joyce Photographer, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Joyce said his company does still and motion photography at his studio and across the country. Joyce said they travel anywhere and can arrange production all over...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Elsa’s restaurant history in Dayton stretches back to the 1940s and ‘Elsa’s Place’ on Linden Avenue
The restaurant was founded in the 1940s by Elsa (Caraway) Bonner, who was born in 1889, at 3618 Linden Ave. in Dayton. The original name was Elsa’s Place. She was granted a permit for a one-story mercantile building in July 1945 at 3618 Linden Ave. at the cost of $25,000.
4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy
Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Two locals named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List
Two Wilmington residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Learn...
Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia
The death of a missing Middletown man has been determined accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Mother saves daughter after seeing fire on home cameras in Preble Co.
WEST MANCHESTER — A mother potentially saved her daughter’s life after seeing an active fire in their house on their camera system Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 200 block of Banta Road in West Manchester at around 1:50 p.m. after receiving reports that there was an active fire inside a home, Preble County Dispatch told News Center 7.
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
