Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals
SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
The last couple of games have seen some all-around efforts from the Lakers, improving their record to 18-21.
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening
The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
NBC Sports
Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury
The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart. Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.
NBC Sports
How defensive mistake shows why Warriors like PBJ so much
SAN FRANCISCO -- Early in the second quarter of the Warriors' eventual 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center, rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. guarded Magic forward Franz Wagner at the top of the 3-point line. In an instant, Wagner went by Baldwin, took two right-handed dribbles and finished an easy finger roll for two points to give Orlando a 32-31 lead.
NBC Sports
How Klay has impressed Kerr one year since his return from injury
The one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's return to the court after subsequent ACL and Achilles injuries is on Monday. As a result, there has been plenty of reflection regarding how the last 12 months have gone for the Warriors' star. Warriors coach Steve Kerr appeared on 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
NBC Sports
NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
NBC Sports
In NFL vs. ESPN over whether Bills-Bengals would resume, an ESPN reporter breaks the tie
A week after ESPN tiptoed around the prospect of openly disputing the league’s line-in-the-sand position that no consideration was ever given to resuming the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, ESPN.com has dropped a bombshell that bolsters ESPN’s position — and that takes specific aim at NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: We played to gain some respect and show what we’re capable of
The Lions knew that their playoff hopes were extinguished before their game kicked off in Green Bay on Sunday night, but they didn’t play like it. After trailing 9-6 at halftime, the Lions drove for a pair of Jamaal Williams touchdown runs and rookie safety Kerby Joseph picked off Aaron Rodgers in the final minutes to allow the Lions to run out the clock on a 20-16 win. That result knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs and it allowed the Lions to finish the season on an 8-2 run after opening with a 1-6 record.
