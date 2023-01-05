Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Out at Least Two Weeks with MCL Sprain
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will be out for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed he has an MCL sprain. A rocky beginning to the year was looking up with winning basketball to end 2022 and start 2023. After resting the injury for two weeks, Durant will have his MCL sprain reevaluated and the team will go from there with the information they get. Brooklyn is in the middle of the Eastern Conference Playoff picture and will need Durant back and healthy as soon as possible. He originally injured his MCL in the team’s 102-101 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
The NBA’s Biggest Surprises and Questions at the Halfway Mark
Happy New Year, y’all! I certainly hope this week’s edition finds all of you well. Forgive me for taking the one-week newsletter hiatus to begin the calendar year. But it was for good reason: During the holidays, I capped the best, most fulfilling year of my adult life by asking the woman I love to ...
How Atlanta Hawks Nightmare Scenario Could Play Out
The Atlanta Hawks could lose Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the future.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top dogs: Georgia No. 1, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State follow in final poll
TCU finished runner-up in the national championship game and the Horned Frogs were No. 2 behind Georgia in the final
Cameron Rising Announces Return for 2023 Season
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has announced that he will return to the program for the 2023 college football season. His final game this season was cut short by an injury in the 2022-23 Rose Bowl Game. Injuries have been a common trend for him in his college football career. Rising has spent three seasons with the Utah Utes program where he has been the primary starting quarterback for two seasons now. With this return, the Utes will be a favorite to win the PAC-12 Championship once again in 2023. In his Twitter post announcing his return he included the caption “Let’s run it back”.
Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have fired Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury after just four seasons with the franchise and a 4-13 season. This comes just ten months after the franchise signed him to a contract extension through the 2027 NFL season. Kingsbury was hired by Arizona in the January of 2019 after he was fired as the Head Coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Despite injuries and coaching staff issues, the Cardinals clearly expect better with the talent they have on their roster at the moment. Several names will surface as a replacement including former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.
