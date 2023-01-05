Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will be out for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed he has an MCL sprain. A rocky beginning to the year was looking up with winning basketball to end 2022 and start 2023. After resting the injury for two weeks, Durant will have his MCL sprain reevaluated and the team will go from there with the information they get. Brooklyn is in the middle of the Eastern Conference Playoff picture and will need Durant back and healthy as soon as possible. He originally injured his MCL in the team’s 102-101 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO