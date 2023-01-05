Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines reshuffles senior management roles
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior...
Uniper CEO to resign due to government takeover
BERLIN (Reuters) – Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach plans to resign this year due to the nationalisation of the embattled utility by the German government, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Maubach and Chief Operating Officer David Bryson are exercising their special right of termination in the...
