ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Students breathe a sigh of relief returning to campus

University of Idaho students are returning back to campus from winter break. For many, it's the first time being on campus since four students were brutally murdered in their off-campus home. Students and parents noted some relief returning to campus with the arrest of a suspect.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy